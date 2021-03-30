By Continental Who's Who, Rite Aid Pharmacy

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernice Shiu Lam Koo, Pharm.D is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for her exemplary contributions in pharmacy and her professional excellence as a Doctor of Pharmacy at Rite Aid Pharmacy.         

Having devoted the past three years as a Doctor of Pharmacy, Dr. Bernice Shiu Lam Koo is passionate about her field. She truly enjoys helping people and found pharmacy to be her calling in college. She began her journey at Rite Aid in 2009 as a pharmacy cashier and is currently serving patients as a pharmacy technician. In addition to her primary responsibilities, Dr. Koo continues to study substance abuse prevention.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Koo earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2017 at Chicago State University College of Pharmacy. She remains abreast of the latest advancements in her field and maintains an active membership with the Washington State Pharmacy Association.

In her spare time, Dr. Koo enjoys skiing and crocheting. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

