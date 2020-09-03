FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD education website, has published its 2020 list of the best CBD Labor Day sales, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/labor-day-cbd-oil-sales/.
The arrival of Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer. For those looking for hot deals on CBD products, it's also an opportunity to get big sitewide discounts from many of the most popular brands.
Each year, CBDOilUsers.com puts together its list of the best Labor Day CBD deals to help users save money when they buy online. All of the brands on the list have been vetted for product quality, customer service and have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers who use and trust their products.
The top 5 Labor Day CBD sales going on now through Monday as chosen by members of the CBD Oil Users community are:
- 25% off NuLeaf Naturals with code LABOR25 - high-potency full spectrum CBD oil drops and capsules
- 25% off CBDistillery with code LD2020 - full spectrum and THC free tinctures, gummies, capsules and topicals
- 25% off Fab CBD with code LABOR25 - full spectrum CBD oil drops, gummies and topicals
- 30% off cbdMD orders over $99 with code CBDUSER - broad spectrum CBD oil drops, gummies, capsules, topicals and bath bombs
- 20% off Lazarus Naturals with code LABORDAY20 - full spectrum and THC free tinctures, topicals and capsules (sale starts on Saturday)
The complete list of Labor Day CBD sales can be accessed by clicking on the link at the beginning of this news release.
"Holiday sales are always very popular with our website visitors and members of our online CBD community," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "For those who are using CBD products regularly, Labor Day weekend is a great time to more affordably stock up on their favorites and try new products that can become a part of their daily wellness toolbox."
The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook are dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.
