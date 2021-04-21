BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Invisalign Price in Boston- A Beautiful Smile Dentistry now offers free Invisalign consultations!

Say NO to braces. Let Dr. David Jin, DDS, and his team of Invisalign® Experts In Boston reveal the perfect smile with teeth alignment treatments—without the annoyance of braces.

A Beautiful Smile Dentistry offers state-of-the-art technology Invisalign™ treatments in Boston.

From the first FREE Invisalign consultation to the last appointment, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry will provide the most professional, tender loving care available.

Invisalign Boston What is it?

Invisalign® is better than braces! According to Dr. Jin and the American Dental Association choosing Invisalign over metal braces is better for overall health.

And an Invisalign consultation is absolutely FREE!

A Beautiful Smile Dentistry will inform about the Invisalign process, and help gather the necessary medical and financial data. No schemes, no pressure.

Our consultation includes:

  • Review of medical history
  • Review of dental history
  • An oral cancer screening exam
  • A dental examination (for the purpose of Invisalign™ treatment only)
  • An iTero™ scan, using a 5th generation digital video intraoral scanner that uses a laser to record and display current dental condition in 3D
  • Invisalign Simulator: we will show the patient how teeth will look before they decide if Invisalign is BEST.

Invisalign™ Records

In order to guarantee the best outcome possible, we will need the following:

  • Complete medical health review
  • Full dental examination
  • Thorough teeth cleaning to prevent infection
  • Complete set of x-rays to make sure there are no hidden cavities (ABS will accept x-ray images if they were legible and were taken within the last year.)
  • Completion of any necessary dental work, especially the treatment of cavities

The Best Invisalign™ Treatment Boston

Invisalign is simple and easy! And no one will know you're wearing them!

Will be assigned a personal Invisalign Expert in Boston who will guide the patient through the entire process. Our Invisalign Experts are experienced, patient, and always to available questions. The Invisalign process is easy to follow:

  • Wear Invisalign trays 24 hours, 7 days a week
  • Remove the trays when eating
  • Brush and floss before returning wearing trays
  • Drink only clear water when trays being use

All the patient needs to do is - wear the trays and A Beautiful Smile Dentistry will do the rest!

Invisalign™ Cost - Boston

At A Beautiful Smile, the Invisalign cost low and without any surprises!

Invisalign Basic: $3,950

Invisalign Pro: $4,950

Fees are based on the complexity of the treatment needs. Certain additional procedures may be necessary prior to or during the Invisalign treatment. The Invisalign Expert will provide details if any of those procedures are necessary.

Treatment includes:

Insurance

We accept most major Dental Insurance that provides adult Orthodontic coverage. Our Invisalign experts can help determine if have such coverage.

Payment Plan

Invisalign as little as $175 per month. We make Invisalign affordable!

  • Cash
  • Checks
  • Most Major Credit Cards
  • CareCredit
  • Payment plans
  • Affordable No Interest Financing

Media Contact

Rolando Alvarado, A Beautiful Smile Dentistry, 1-617-390-5371, boston@absdentistry.com

 

SOURCE A Beautiful Smile Dentistry

