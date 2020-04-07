BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, has named J.J. Sorrenti CEO.
Sorrenti will oversee the strategic growth plan of Best Life Brands, which includes ComForCare and At Your Side, premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; and Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S. Together, they include nearly 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.
A franchising and retailing expert, Sorrenti has led multiple companies to award-winning results over the past 25 years. Most recently, he was president of Safeguard Business Systems, a division of Deluxe Corporation. His other roles included serving as CEO and board member of Hollywood Tans, CEO of Huntington Learning Centers, and Senior Vice President and General Manager at General Nutrition Centers. Sorrenti is also involved with the International Franchise Association (IFA) and sits on the board of trustees for the IFA Education Foundation.
"J.J. brings superb credentials and skills to further the Best Life Brands organization," said Mark Eblin, Chairman of the Board of Best Life Brands. "We're looking forward to leveraging his diverse experience as we continue to grow our suite of companies that serve seniors and their families."
Under Sorrenti's leadership, Best Life Brands plans to add more franchise locations to each brand's roster, along with future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the corporate portfolio. "My focus is on supporting our current franchise owners in growing their business and acquiring more brands whose services align with our overall mission," said Sorrenti. "With the number of people aged 65 and older expected to reach 70 million by 2030, I am ready to partner with the Best Life Brands leadership team and our franchisees to help meet the needs of this rapidly aging population."
About Best Life Brands, LLC
Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side, premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; and Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include 375 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.