BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The best type of mattress for a heavy person is a 100% natural latex mattress because it will be far more durable, comfortable and breathable than a polyurethane mattress. In order to help heavy people in their research, http://www.naturalmattressfinder.com has released a Best Mattress For Heavy People List for 2021 https://www.naturalmattressfinder.com/best-mattress-for-heavy-people/. The list features 12 natural latex mattresses that are optimized for sleepers weighing over 230 pounds.
A natural latex mattress will not release toxic VOCs into the home environment. Toxic materials and VOCs in mattresses are linked to an ever-growing list of long-term health problems.
The natural latex mattresses in the list are made to withstand higher than average compression and pressure while remaining comfortable, breathable and supportive. The mattresses were chosen based on 8 selection criteria.
They are as follows:
1. Thickness
2. Durability
3. Edge Support
4. Breathability
5. Zoned Layers
6. No toxic VOCs or fire-retardant chemicals.
7. Construction – Either Hybrid innerspring coils or 12″+ all latex.
8. 3rd party certifications
An emphasis was placed on the first two selection criteria, which are thickness and durability. A heavy person should have a mattress that provides consistent support and pressure relief over a long period of time. The beds in the Best Mattress For Heavy People list https://www.naturalmattressfinder.com/best-mattress-for-heavy-people/ can provide 25+ years of consistent support without sagging. Some of the featured mattresses even come with a lifetime warranty.
The article https://www.naturalmattressfinder.com/best-mattress-for-heavy-people/ features images of conventional polyurethane mattresses with severe sagging and body impressions. The images demonstrate the importance of having a foam comfort layer that will not prematurely fail. The foam comfort layer in a heavy person's mattress must be able to last through a high degree of compression over long periods of time.
The superior durability of a natural latex mattress is attributed to the natural latex foam comfort layer which is made from the sap of the Rubber Tree Hevea Brasiliensis. The sap is collected, brought to a treatment facility, stirred and frothed up like whipped cream. Then, it is poured into a mould and cured at a high temperature. The result is a pressure-relieving, comfortable and breathable layer of 100% natural latex foam. This material is proven to be 2-3 times more durable than polyurethane foam, is non-toxic, made from a renewable resource and is hypoallergenic.
One of the most helpful features of the Best Mattress For Heavy People list for 2021 is the interactive comparison chart https://www.naturalmattressfinder.com/best-mattress-for-heavy-people/. Visitors are able to sort the natural latex mattresses by thickness from lowest to highest. The thickness of the featured natural latex mattresses is 12 inches and above. Visitors can also sort the chart by mattress type ie. hybrid (innerspring) and all-latex core (all foam, no springs).
The Best Mattress For Heavy People list for 2021 can be found at https://www.naturalmattressfinder.com/best-mattress-for-heavy-people/. It is a time-saving guide that can take a lot of the guesswork out of choosing a durable, comfortable and non-toxic mattress for a heavy person.
