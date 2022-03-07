TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will share digital transformation lessons learned and business outcomes from adopting the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud™, the foundation of digital clinical trials and the Data Central clinical data management workbench, including a 50 percent decrease in cycle time metric from Last-Patient-Last-Visit to Database Lock.
Industry experts in data management and clinical technology will share how over the past three years eClinical Solutions, a software and services organization, implemented the adoption of the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud. elluminate is a modern data platform that automates the clinical data pipeline for data review and analyses.
Attendees will learn:
- The strategic framework and methodology that the Data Services team applied to digitally transform their processes and adopt an advanced clinical data management workbench.
- Types of advanced capabilities available in the platform that speed and streamline the clinical data review and management process.
- The business outcomes achieved including improvement in key cycle time metrics.
- Lessons learned from leadership and end users on change management strategies that deliver results in a risk-adverse industry.
Join experts from eClinical Solutions, Katrina Rice, Chief Delivery Officer, Data Services; and Diane Lacroix, Vice President, Clinical Data Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Best Practices for Adopting an Advanced Clinical Data Management Workbench.
About eClinical Solutions
eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives. Our intelligent clinical data cloud and data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all of their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that promote smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.
