TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- qPCR testing is at its highest due to the COVID-19 pandemic and laboratory professionals should learn how to protect themselves from the associated safety and ergonomic challenges. Ensuring the wellbeing of laboratory workers and the DNA also yields the best and most accurate results. This webinar will educate participants on the common issues that qPCR testing laboratories face and will share best practices on avoiding contamination and improving the reproducibility of results.
Avoiding contaminants and ensuring nucleic acid quality are at the core of everyday work in a qPCR laboratory. How the laboratory layout and workflows are designed can reduce the chance of contamination and the choice of laboratory plastics has a surprising impact on the quality of the work. The most critical step in the end is sample preparation, where best practices minimize the chance of sample contamination and degradation.
Long hours in the lab doing precision work are tiring, which gives rise to human errors but also to common issues such as wrist strain and pain in the lower back. The effects can be reduced with attention to proper ergonomics by selecting proper tools and educating laboratory personnel on ergonomic work routines. By considering ergonomics in everyday laboratory work, variation in experiment results is reduced, employees stay focused and sick days are reduced.
Join Paulus Artimo, Product Manager, Sartorius, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Best Practices for Protecting Results and Employees in SARS-CoV-2 qPCR Testing.
