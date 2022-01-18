NEVADA CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc. announces that Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is joining Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizer as one of our key products now listed on the EPA's list of Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-COV-2.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been working to provide our nation's food manufacturers with the cleaning and sanitizing products they need to keep our food supply safe. In response to the industry's need for approved chemicals against the coronavirus, Best Sanitizers, Inc. attained the "emerging pathogen" wording for the SARS-CoV-2 on Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizer and Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer product labels. Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is now approved by the EPA for use against SARS-COV-2.
Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer and Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer have become well known throughout the food processing industry as effective surface sanitizers, cleaners, and disinfectants. Alpet® D2 and Alpet® D2 Quat-Free have been widely used to reduce cross-contamination in food processing facilities across the United States and Canada.
Alpet® D2 Quat-Free is an alcohol-based (62.5% ethanol / 7.5% isopropanol) surface sanitizer that is ready-to-use, highly evaporative, and ideal for water sensitive equipment. It kills 8 tested pathogens in 60 seconds on food contact surfaces, including rubber gloves and kills tested pathogens in 10 seconds on non-food contact surfaces, including rubber footwear. It takes 5 minutes to disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces. Additionally, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is OMRI Listed®. It can be used in organic production and processing as a cleaner or sanitizer.
Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is available in one-quart bottles with trigger sprayers, 5 gallon pails, 5 gallon pails with insert and dip tube to fit the HACCP SmartStep2™ Dual Footwear Sanitizing Unit, and 50 gallon drums.
Food safety professionals have come to trust Best Sanitizers other Alpet® branded products, including Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet No-Rinse Quat Surface Sanitizer, Alpet Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap, Alpet E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap, Alpet E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray, and Alpet E3 Hand Sanitizer Spray.
"The products and guidance we provide food processors is making a big difference in their ability to reduce cross-contamination in their facilities," added April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Sales Director – Food and Beverage Division.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc.:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including footwear sanitizing units, boot scrubbers, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
