NEVADA CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc. is celebrating its Annual Hand Hygiene Awareness Campaign this February. CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates that each year roughly 1 in 6 Americans (or 48 million people) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases. Handwashing can make a difference in cross-contamination from food production workers. Contaminated hands can transfer pathogens to surfaces, utensils, ingredients, and finished food products.
To increase hand hygiene awareness, Best Sanitizers is offering food manufacturers free hand hygiene training, guidance, and support through onsite training or through web-based presentations. Interested companies in the food manufacturing industry can learn more and schedule their training by calling Best Sanitizers at 888.225.3267.
Food manufacturers require their production employees to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day: before starting a shift, after using the restroom, after lunch, after breaks, and after touching anything that might carry pathogens. Best Sanitizers follows these Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for proper handwashing technique: Thoroughly wet hands with clean, running water, apply an adequate amount of soap, rub palms and back of hands, rub thumbs and interlace fingers, rub fingertips into palm of opposite hand, rub wrists, rinse well with running water, dry hands thoroughly with a disposable paper towel.
Best Sanitizers recommends using a quality hand soap like Alpet® Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap to reduce pathogens. Alpet Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap is pH balanced and formulated with emollients to help keep employees' hands soft and healthy, even with repeated use.
The goal of hand hygiene is to reduce the number of pathogens on the hands to the smallest number possible. Hand sanitizing after washing will further reduce the colony forming units (CFUs) on the hands, making it more difficult for germs to transfer on to surfaces, utensils, ingredients, and finished food products from contaminated hands.
For maximum pathogen reduction, Best Sanitizers recommends using an effective hand sanitizer, such as Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray. This additional layer of pathogen reduction can greatly reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Its 71% Ethanol formula is 99.9999% effective in killing 26 tested pathogens in 15 seconds. Alpet E3 Plus is formulated with emollients to keep hands soft and healthy, even with repeated use. As a spray, it goes on light and leaves hands feeling silky, not heavy and sticky.
"Our goal is to promote and advance hand hygiene throughout the industry," April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food and Beverage Division. "We want to provide food industry professionals with the tools and education they need to reduce cross-contamination from hands."
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
