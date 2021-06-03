NEVADA CITY, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern California based Best Sanitizers, Inc. joins the World Health Organization (WHO), US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to participate in the annual World Food Safety Day, June 7th, 2021. This year's campaign is designed to draw global attention to detect and manage foodborne risks. This campaign addresses proper food production and handling practices, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.
According to WHO, there are 600 million cases of foodborne diseases leading to 420,000 deaths worldwide each year. Foodborne illnesses are preventable, making it crucial for food processors to understand the importance of food safety. Through education and awareness, World Food Safety Day aims to help educate food processors, suppliers, and the public on how to help reduce foodborne diseases.
This year's theme, "Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow" emphasizes the importance of safe food, and how sustainable systems in production can keep people, the planet and economy healthy.
On World Food Safety Day, there will be five calls to action launched:
1. Ensure it's safe
2. Grow it safe
3. Keep it safe
4. Team up for Food Safety
5. Know What's Safe
"Together, we can help keep food safe." Stated April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food and Beverage Division. "We are proud to support World Health Organization, FDA, and Pan American Health Organization in their efforts".
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Best Sanitizers has been working around the clock to provide our nation's food manufacturers with the cleaning and sanitizing products they need to keep our food supply safe. To help show support for World Food Safety Day, Best Sanitizers, Inc. is offering free in-person and webinar-based hand hygiene trainings to qualifying food processing facilities in the United States and Canada. Food plants needing guidance and support can learn more and schedule their training by calling Best Sanitizers at 888.225.3267 or emailing sales@bestsanitizers.com.
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You'll find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S. Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
