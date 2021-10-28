NEVADA CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc. announces the release of their new Concentrated Liquid Warewashing Detergent. It is a highly concentrated, fragrance-free liquid detergent designed to remove tough, baked-on foods for manual warewashing. The BSI-275 Concentrated Liquid Warewashing Detergent is the newest product added to the BSI Industrial Cleaner Series. Best Sanitizers carries a variety of cleaners, sanitizers, and equipment to help support your facility's entire cleaning and maintenance program.
The BSI-275 Concentrated Liquid Warewashing Detergent efficiently coats and covers surfaces. Best results are achieved if dishes are soaked prior to scrubbing. It does not contain phosphates and is intended for, but not limited to 3-sink systems. Compatible equipment is available from Best Sanitizers, Inc. to help employees dilute and dispense the chemical as needed.
"We want to provide the industry and our customers all the products they need in order to maintain a clean operating environment." stated April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food and Beverage Division. "We will continue to explore new products that help our customers keep our nation's food supply safe".
Best Sanitizers, Inc. carries a wide variety of products designed to help food processing and food service companies reduce cross-contamination. Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Hand Soaps and Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
Best Sanitizers also carries the largest selection of dispensing options in the industry. Visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com for complete product information and video demonstrations.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
