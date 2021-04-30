NEVADA CITY, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Northern California-based Best Sanitizers, Inc. is joining forces with parent company Saraya Co., Ltd., and the World Health Organization to help support World Hand Hygiene Day, May 5th, 2021. This annual campaign is designed to raise global awareness to the lifesaving benefits that good hand hygiene provides. This year's campaign is focusing on good hand hygiene practices as a tool to help save lives and highlight the role of healthcare workers, IPC practitioners, faculty members, policy makers, patients, families, and vaccinators in the industry.
Through education and awareness, the campaign aims to help educate healthcare workers, patients, and the public on how hand hygiene can help to reduce transmission in the healthcare environment.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands global campaign launched in 2009. This year's slogan is, "Seconds save lives – clean your hands!" The World Health Organization (WHO) hand hygiene campaign represents a unified community of healthcare professionals and patient advocacy groups to make improvements for patient safety.
World Hand Hygiene Day is a day for healthcare workers, IPC practitioners, faculty members, policy makes, patients, families, and vaccinators in achieving effective hand hygiene at the point of care. Practicing the 5 moments for hand hygiene can reduce the risk of transmissions.
The 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene are:
- Before touching a patient
- Before clean/aseptic procedures
- After body fluid exposure/risk
- After touching a patient
- After touching patient surroundings
"Best Sanitizers is dedicated to reducing cross-contamination in healthcare settings and food processing environments through the proper use of cleaning and sanitizing products and equipment" stated Bobby Finn, Best Sanitizers' Sales and Business Development-Healthcare Division. "We are proud to support Saraya, and the World Health Organization in their efforts".
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
New in 2021, Best Sanitizers is expanding into the healthcare market and offering the new SmartSan Hand Sanitizer Gel. SmartSan Hand Sanitizer Gel is an alcohol hand sanitizing formula made with natural emollients to soften hands. It kills 99.99% of 31 tested pathogens in 15 seconds. SmartSan Hand Sanitizer Gel goes on light, never sticky or heavy, and leaves hands feeling soft and silky.
For more information on Best Sanitizers, Inc., visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You'll find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the US. Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
