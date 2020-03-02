PHOENIX, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) is helping its loyalty members retain their elite status with Best Western Rewards (BWR®) as the Coronavirus continues to impact global travel plans. Effective immediately, all BWR members globally will maintain their current status through January 31, 2022 without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications.
BWHR is also extending support to its BWR members who might have already suffered a downgrade as a result of restricted travel – BWR members who downgraded a tier at the end of 2019 will be leveled-up to their previous tier and will maintain that status through January 31, 2022, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications. Additionally, BWR members can donate their reward points to BWHR's charitable fund, Best Western for a Better World®, which has committed to supporting those impacted by the virus worldwide.
"The impact of the Coronavirus on the travel industry is far-reaching," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for BWHR. "At BWHR, caring is in our DNA and I am immensely proud that we can demonstrate this spirit of caring by taking steps to protect our valued guests during this time of fear and uncertainty, we very much appreciate their loyalty and business. We are also working diligently to support our hoteliers who have and will continue to experience declines in business as a result of the virus."
All BWR members worldwide are eligible for elite status protection and no action is required on the part of the member. Status will be maintained for all members regardless of their current tier, ensuring both new and veteran members are protected at this time. BWR is the only industry loyalty program where points never expire, meaning members are not impacted by unpredictable circumstances that could prevent them from using their hard-earned points.
"We have worked to build a loyalty program that delivers real value to our members and we're proud to stand by our commitment to our customers during this challenging time," adds Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "As the spirit of caring remains strong within BWHR, we will continue to navigate the mounting negative effects of the Coronavirus while extending support and protection to our guests and hoteliers worldwide."
