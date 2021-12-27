OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestRx is proud to announce their Pharmacy Management Software now includes additional fast, affordable delivery options for independent pharmacies, thanks to their new integration with STAT Overnight Delivery. The new partnership provides BestRx customers with access to STAT's full spectrum of on-demand delivery services – complete with flat-rate pricing and best-in-class customer support.
Ensuring patients can quickly obtain their important medications, whenever they need them, is a top priority for pharmacies. Through the integration, BestRx customers can take advantage of STAT's courier-level responsiveness and speed – with 24-hour service and delivery windows in as little as an hour – combined with state-of-the art technology to streamline the entire delivery process.
In addition to providing quick, reliable delivery services affordably, STAT Overnight prides themselves in the level of service they provide to their customers and the patients they deliver to. With features including real-time GPS, automated signature capture and SMS updates, pharmacies and patients can easily track each prescription throughout the delivery process. This reduces the number of calls pharmacies are fielding about deliveries, so they can return their focus to providing care and can feel confident their deliveries are in good hands.
"STAT Overnight has an aggressive approach to software innovation, and we are always looking to leverage technology to make our customers experience better.," says Jimmy Parker, Chief Executive Officer of STAT Overnight Deliveries. "We are thrilled to announce our latest Pharmacy Software Integration with BestRx. We have enjoyed working with the BestRx team and look forward to offering this integration to both our customers."
"BestRx understands how important it is for pharmacies to be able to deliver vital prescriptions quickly and efficiently to their patients – and to have a delivery provider they trust.," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "By partnering with STAT Overnight Delivery, pharmacies have access to HIPAA certified drivers that are available around the clock and can leverage their existing BestRx software to easily automate, manage and track their deliveries in real-time."
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx is proud to still be a family business. From day one, BestRx has been committed to providing independent pharmacies the tools needed to run their business more efficiently and profitably. BestRx prides itself on its intuitive, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. BestRx is committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring they'll always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: http://www.bestrx.com
About STAT Overnight Deliveries
Founded in 2012, STAT Overnight Delivery is one of the fastest growing medical couriers in the country. Where reliability, low cost and customer service come together, STAT Overnight provides flexible and fast overnight and courier delivery services. STAT is committed to making our customer's jobs easier and is integrated with a number of popular pharmacy software platforms. To learn more about STAT Overnight Deliveries, please visit: http://www.statovernight.com
