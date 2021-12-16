OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestRx is proud to announce their BestPOS point-of-sale software is now fully-integrated with Solutran, an innovative health and wellness benefit provider. The new partnership allows BestRx customers to join Solutran's rapidly expanding S3 Retailer Network and seamlessly process their OTC benefit cards through BestPOS, with a simple barcode scan.
Providing access to affordable health and wellness programs continues to be a priority, which includes the ability for pharmacies to accept and seamlessly process OTC benefit cards. By joining forces, BestRx and Solutran have made the process quick and easy for participating pharmacies and their patients. Rather than having to manually process their OTC benefits, patients can redeem their benefits at participating BestRx pharmacies with a simple barcode scan at checkout. This automatically deducts the benefits in real time through the pharmacy's existing BestPOS system.
Solutran and the S3 Retailer Network continue to work to change the dynamics of digital benefits and are now part of Optum and the UnitedHealth Group family of companies. More than 16,600,000 patients have taken advantage of their innovative health and wellness benefits, which can be conveniently redeemed at any of the 30,000+ participating S3 Retailer Network locations across the country. The new integration provides those patients, and the BestRx pharmacies that join the S3 Retailer Network and utilize BestPOS, with even easier access to their benefits.
"BestRx is thrilled to be able to provide BestPOS customers who join the S3 Network with the ability to streamline and automate what was a slow, manual redemption process," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "By partnering with Solutran and expanding our software capabilities, we are able to positively impact not only the daily workflow for pharmacies that accept S3 benefit cards, but also the overall patient experience as well."
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx is proud to still be a family business. From day one, BestRx has been committed to providing independent pharmacies the tools needed to run their business more efficiently, purposefully, and profitably. BestRx prides itself on its intuitive, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. BestRx is committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring they'll always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: https://www.bestrx.com
About Solutran
Solutran, now a part of Optum and the UnitedHealth Group family of companies, delivers an innovative, health and wellness benefits through their state-of-the-art FinTech payments platform. Solutran has partnered with several leading regional and national to offer customizable OTC benefits to health plan members, as well as employee, government and non-profit programs. To learn more about Solutran and the S3 Network, please visit: https://www.solutran.com
