OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestRx Pharmacy Software provides complete solutions for independent retail pharmacies. At the center of their business, are partnerships. They work with industry leaders across the country who share the same commitment help independent community pharmacies succeed.
BestRx is proud to announce their latest partner, American Associated Pharmacies (AAP). AAP is a cooperative of more than 2,000 member pharmacies with an independently owned warehouse and specialty pharmacy. AAP is the nation's 4th largest PSAO, but they're more than a buying group, they're a team committed to providing the tools and resources needed for members to improve their bottom lines.
The two companies share a motivation to generate thoughtful, innovative solutions for pharmacies looking to become more efficient. Together, they can reach more independent pharmacies looking for an affordable, yet smart way to improve overall patient care.
"We're excited to partner with BestRx. Not only do they offer a robust technology suite, but they share AAP's commitment to helping independent community pharmacies thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace."
– Tracie Heyrman, Vice President of Preferred Partners
The partnership provides AAP's more than 2,000 pharmacies access to some of the most sought-after benefits at a discounted member rate.
EFFICIENCY: Easily search for patients, prescribers, and drugs
SECURITY: Set up screen level access rights for each user
SIMPLICITY: Report with speed and ease
ADAPTABILITY: Create user roles to allow for simplified access and interface use
PATIENT SAFETY: Provide allergy and drug interaction warnings
PROFITABILITY: Impact the bottom line by combining claims data with market intelligence
ACCURACY: Automatically identify billing errors and higher reimbursement opportunities
INNOVATION: Access actionable reports using Business Intelligence programs
SERVICE: Get support from a full-service team
By partnering with BestRx, the independent pharmacy community can achieve their business goals, increase profitability, and improve overall patient care.
ABOUT BestRx
BestRx is a leader in innovative software solutions that help independent pharmacies succeed. For two generations, BestRx has studied the needs of independent pharmacies to create tools that support billing, automation and compliance and benefit pharmacy owners, patients and local communities. For more information, visit BestRx.com
Media Contact
Stephen Barnes, BestRx Pharmacy Software, 6308939210, sales@bestrx.com
SOURCE BestRx Pharmacy Software