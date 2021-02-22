OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestRx Pharmacy Software provides complete solutions for independent retail pharmacies. Beyond offering an incredibly powerful, feature-rich system, the company prides themselves on staying ahead of the game and in the know—especially when it comes to customizing their platform and developing new features designed to address the most common pain points pharmacies experience.
Since their start, they've found new ways to help independent retail pharmacies improve patient care, keep operations efficient, and stay compliant—all, at a price that pharmacists can afford. Today, BestRx is proud to announce their partnership with Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma, Inc. (PPOk & RxLinc).
PPOk is led by community pharmacy, for community pharmacy. For 35 years, their commitment has been to the independent pharmacy community and providing a broad range of technology systems, administrative services, and support. Their claims network, RxLinc, provides Switch, PPE, and ePrescribe services to help minimize errors and maximize reimbursements. Their commitment to data analytics sets them apart and provides their members a unique view into their business.
"When looking at the Pharmacy Software space, it's important for our members to have a reliable, cutting-edge pharmacy management system that they can rely on and grow with for their day-to-day operations. For PPOk & RxLinc, BestRx checks all the boxes for a pharmacy software solution that our members can depend on. We are pleased to add BestRx to our growing vendor partnerships to offer the best industry solutions."
–Josh Cline, VP RxLinc
Both companies share similar values when it comes to helping independent pharmacies find new ways to improve patient care, stay profitable, and succeed long-term. From the minute the partnership was made, independent pharmacies across the US began to see the perks of implementing BestRx into their business. As of August 2020, this opportunity helped provide the following benefits to more than 3800 pharmacies at a discounted rate:
– The best in pharmacy management software at an automatically discounted rate
Elimination of current data feed fee
– Combines claims data with market intelligence to positively impact your pharmacy's bottom line
– Identifies billing errors and higher reimbursement opportunities
– eVoucher programs that reduce the patient's out-of-pocket expense
– Business Intelligence programs that give RxLinc members a competitive advantage by providing actionable reports
By partnering with BestRx, the independent pharmacy community can achieve their business goals, increase profitability, and improve overall patient care.
ABOUT BestRx
BestRx is a leader in innovative software solutions that help independent pharmacies succeed. For two generations, BestRx has studied the needs of independent pharmacies to create tools that support billing, automation and compliance and benefit pharmacy owners, patients and local communities. For more information, visit BestRx.com.
