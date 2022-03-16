OAKBROOK, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestRx is proud to announce their Pharmacy Management Software is now integrated with Medistics' Care Management platform. The partnership provides independent pharmacies with real-time patient and treatment information, and the opportunity to earn additional revenue for performing the patient care services, including medication therapy management, prior authorizations and recalls, they're already doing today.
Medistics knows true healthcare is not about just 'managing' diseases. It's the ongoing process of working together to achieve better health outcomes. That's why Medistics is committed to simplifying the process for healthcare providers and their patients. To assist pharmacists, their easy-to-use Care Management platform utilizes smart pill bottle technology and other linked at-home personal care devices (such as blood pressure and glucose testing devices) to track key vitals and medication usage for Medicare patients. This allows pharmacies to monitor their patient's health and treatment adherence in-real time, through Medistics' online portal.
Through the portal, the pharmacy has access to a dashboard that displays patient activity, which is arranged by priority. Patients with higher-than-normal readings and or those that have missed a dose (or stopped taking their medications) will automatically be displayed first. The portal also outlines the recommended steps the pharmacy can take to help patients get back on track. This enables pharmacists to quickly identify when additional actions, medication adjustments and patient outreach may be needed.
To make the process even easier, the pharmacy's existing patient and prescription information will be pre-populated in the Medistics portal, thanks to the integration with BestRx. This enables pharmacists to take a more proactive approach to care and easily increase their revenue – without adding more work.
"Collaborative partnerships are essential to achieve optimal health outcomes, and we know how vital pharmacists are to patient care. That's why we're excited to partner with BestRx to provide independent pharmacists a more efficient way to monitor their patient's health and medication adherence in real time," says Raj Shah, CEO of Medistics. "Our integration enables pharmacists to quickly identify when adjustments to treatments or patient intervention may be needed. With the help of innovative technology and partners like BestRx, we are one step closer to realizing our mission to create a simpler, more effective healthcare system."
"BestRx continues to identify ways that independent pharmacies can not only advance the level of care they provide but grow their business and become more profitable as well," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "Through the integration with Medistics, BestRx pharmacies can monitor treatment adherence more efficiently and earn additional revenue just by performing many of the supportive services they already do every day."
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx is proud to still be a family business. From day one, BestRx has been committed to providing independent pharmacies the tools needed to run their business more efficiently and profitably. BestRx prides itself on its intuitive, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. BestRx is committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring they'll always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: http://www.bestrx.com
About Medistics
Medistics is a New Jersey-based innovative care management company on a mission to redefine the healthcare experience. They accomplish this by providing measurable data for more personalized care that directly impacts the patients' health and wellness. Medistics utilizes a world-class data and analytics engine to drive engagement and promote positive health change through the use of technology and integrated personal healthcare devices. Their care management platform integrates real-time data, behavioral health, concierge and wellness services to drive sustained engagement, lower costs and better health outcomes. To learn more about Medistics, please visit: https://medisticshealth.com/
