BestRx is proud to share the transition to our new corporate headquarters is now complete. The new office officially opened on March 1st and is located in Oak Brook, Illinois.
OAK BROOK, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --BestRx is proud to share that the transition to our new corporate headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois is now complete. The new office* officially opened on March 1st and is located at:
2625 Butterfield Road, Suite 200S
Oak Brook, IL 60523
This is a proud moment for BestRx, signifying the tremendous growth of the company over the years. From humble beginnings – operating out of founder, Yogesh Desai's home, BestRx is now a successful, nationwide company. From the start, our focus has been on developing robust, user-friendly software to best support independent pharmacies. Today, we carry on Yogesh's legacy, channeling his unwavering commitment and leadership to drive continued growth and success – for BestRx and the pharmacies we are honored to serve.
The new, state-of-the-art facility allows BestRx to do just that, with plenty of collaborative workspace to develop new, innovative software solutions. In fact, the new office décor perfectly blends the company and pharmacy industry's past, present, and future. Historical photos lining the walls pay homage to the past, while the modern, sleek design and eye-catching, 3D graphics are a nod to more recent technological advancements and spark creativity for all that's still to come. By staying true to our roots, celebrating our achievements, and looking to the future, BestRx remains at the heart of growth.
"For nearly 40 years BestRx has partnered with our independent pharmacy customers to help them operate more efficiently and profitably," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "We are proud of the growth we have achieved over the years, from the new partnerships and features we have added to our software, to the opening of our new corporate headquarters. We will continue to evolve in the years to come, as the needs of our customers and their patients change, to help independent pharmacies succeed and advance the level of care they provide in their communities."
We invite you to take a virtual tour of our new space using the link below and are looking forward to welcoming our clients and partners in-person in the future.
https://www.bestrx.com/our-new-corporate-headquarters/
*Please note, all our other contact information, including our customer service number and website will remain the same.
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx is proud to still be a family business. From day one, BestRx has been committed to providing independent pharmacies with the tools needed to run their business more efficiently, and profitably. BestRx prides itself on its intuitive, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. BestRx is committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring they'll always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit: http://www.bestrx.com
Media Contact
Christine Daum, BestRx Pharmacy Software, 8777775758, christine.daum@bestrx.com
SOURCE BestRx Pharmacy Software