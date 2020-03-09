DUBLIN, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market.
A detailed picture of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
- All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) treatment.
- Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market.
Scope of the Report
- The Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
- Detailed Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Beta-thalassemia (B-thal).
Report Highlights
- A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal).
- In the coming years, the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
- The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
- A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) treatment market. Several potential therapies for Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market size in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal)
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Treatment Guidelines
4. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Discontinued Products
13. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Key Companies
15. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Unmet Needs
18. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Future Perspectives
19. Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Analyst Review
Companies Mentioned
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Celgene
- Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
- Orchard Therapeutics
- bluebird bio
- EmeraMed
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
- Protagonist Therapeutics
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quntuo
