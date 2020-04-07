VANCOUVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: PVOTF / FRA: NPAT) today announced that the launch of its branded products is on target for the second and third quarter despite of the disruption to the global supply chain.
Our white-labelled and unique patent protected products will be launched in Q2 in a direct-to-consumer model. The first range of products to launch under the brand available in the US marketplace will include topicals, tinctures, and gummies. The Company also recognizes the high priority for consumers health and wellness in the current environment and is accelerating the launch of a line of CBD Multi-benefit supplements and Immunity Boosting products in Q3.
Our brand will launch unique products that will meet the ever changing needs for today's consumers in our current and complex world. Our products are designed to provide solutions and address problems related to stress, anxiety, sleep and in general, living a better life.
"During the first quarter, BetterLife operations and scientific team successfully tech transferred its formulations to commercial manufacturing facilities in the U.S. while Mr. Joseph Mimran and his consulting firm (Joseph Mimran and Associates) developed the branding and packaging for our branded products. I want to thank both teams who worked tirelessly in a very challenging social and business environment to ensure successful launch of our products in the coming weeks.", said Ahmad Doroudian, interim CEO.
BetterLife is also pleased to announce that it has amicably resolved all disputes with its former executives Patrick J. Rolfes and Ross Franklin.
BetterLife continues to aggressively pursue M&A opportunities, including those in the nutraceutical space.
About BetterLife Pharma Inc.
BetterLife Pharma Inc. is a science-based innovative medical wellness company aspiring to offer high-quality preventive and self-care products to its customers. BetterLife has developed pharmaceutical grade products including CBD, phytocannabinoid and micronutrient derived formulations utilizing proprietary drug delivery technologies that are unique, patent protected and with clear superior benefits to the user such as high absorption, low bioburden and ease of use. BetterLife is uniquely positioned to execute on its brand leader strategy in its main markets in US and Canada.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters set forth above may be forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, such as the failure to meet the conditions imposed by the CSE or other securities regulators, the level of business and consumer spending, the amount of sales of BetterLife's products, statements with respect to internal expectations, the competitive environment within the industry, the ability of BetterLife to commence and expand its operations, the level of costs incurred in connection with BetterLife's operational efforts, economic conditions in the industry, pandemics, and the financial strength of BetterLife's future customers and suppliers. BetterLife does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.