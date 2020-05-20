SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterNight, the nation's only comprehensive virtual-care sleep health solution, today announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance. SOC 2 compliance requires both a technical audit alongside comprehensive information security policies and procedures. Risk Advisory Services performed examinations under SSAE 18 (Clarified Attestation Standards) to report on BetterNight's controls over our platform relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
The report shows BetterNight has an established framework for internal controls that facilitates accountability and a commitment to security to build increased trust and transparency with our customers.
"We are pleased to deliver SOC 2 compliance for all of our partners and consumers, who entrust BetterNight to diagnose and treat their critical sleep health issues," said David Guthrie, Chief Technology Officer of BetterNight.
About Us
BetterNight is the nation's only comprehensive virtual-care sleep solution combining a clinically validated sleep assessment with a CBTi solution and a telehealth-based sleep apnea platform. Results include lower unit costs, superior adherence, improved patient satisfaction, and higher health outcomes. BetterNight's parent company, Sleep Data, is a recognized leading provider of sleep services in the San Diego metropolitan region for 24 years. BetterNight's mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of people living with sleep disorders by simplifying the complex process from diagnosis to treatment. Please visit www.betternight.com.