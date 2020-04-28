SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterNight understands the importance of keeping truck drivers on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we face this challenge together, millions of us stay at home, but thousands of drivers are working hard to ensure goods get to our local communities. Driving is a tough job and being well rested and alert is essential for staying safe on the road. Adequate sleep not only promotes safety but it also improves a driver's health and boosts their immune system.
"During this pandemic good sleep is particularly important to minimize the risks of medical complications and keep the immune system strong," states Dr. Dominic Munafo, Chief Medical Officer at BetterNight.
Untreated sleep apnea can have many detrimental effects on a driver's health and wellbeing. For too long, drivers that have been flagged for being at-risk for sleep apnea have struggled with a broken and expensive healthcare system. Getting a diagnosis and beginning therapy could take months and cost thousands of dollars.
BetterNight helps keep drivers healthy and on the road by providing a fast, convenient, and cost-effective solution. Drivers can register at betternight.com/driver, book a 10-minute online appointment with a doctor that can be completed on a mobile device anywhere they are. If a home sleep test is recommended, a testing device will be sent to them. The device is worn for one night and can then be returned free-of-charge to BetterNight for interpretation by a board-certified sleep physician. If therapy is prescribed, a PAP machine will be shipped out. Drivers are supported through the diagnosis and treatment process by our team of sleep specialists to ensure a smooth experience and that the driver gets the optimum outcomes out of their therapy.
For the remainder of 2020, BetterNight has significantly reduced the cost of consulting and diagnosis services from $398.00 to $224.00, a 43% discount. Therapy services have been reduced by 11%, from $899.00 to $799.00. BetterNight also accepts all major insurances Nationwide and facilitates financing options.
About BetterNight
BetterNight is the nation's only comprehensive virtual-care sleep solution combining a clinically validated sleep assessment with a CBTi solution and a telehealth-based sleep apnea platform. Results include lower unit costs, superior adherence, improved patient satisfaction, and higher health outcomes. BetterNight's parent company, Sleep Data, is a recognized leading provider of sleep services in the San Diego metropolitan region for 24 years. BetterNight's mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of people living with sleep disorders by simplifying the complex process from diagnosis to treatment. Please visit www.betternight.com.