LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Physicians is now offering Resilient Hyaluronic Acid, or RHA, fillers made by Revance Therapeutics. The health and beauty group says the RHA Collection of fillers are the only FDA-approved hyaluronic acid fillers used to treat skin wrinkles and folds, adding that that the RHA Collection has also been featured on InStyle's 2021 list of Best Beauty Buys and has won a 2021 Skin Award from Shape Magazine.
Beverly Hills Physicians says that patients who want to look more youthful enjoy how the fillers can improve facial wrinkles and folds without significantly impacting function or appearing stiff. Quoting Revance, the group says the RHA collection is designed to be resilient enough to adapt to facial movement for "a look that's beautiful at rest and flawless in motion." Beverly Hills Physicians says Revance RHA filler results are immediate and are clinically proven to last up to 15 months.
The medical group says RHA fillers work by mimicking natural hyaluronic acid found in the skin in comparison to traditional hyaluronic acid fillers. The group notes that the RHA collection, which offers three distinct formulas for tackling different degrees of aging skin, has been in use in Europe for over 20 years but only recently gained authorization for use in the United States. It's the first of its kind available for use in the United States, says the RHA Collection.
Beverly Hills Physicians says that only select clinics around the United States are authorized to administer RHA fillers. The medical group adds that the best thing about visiting a licensed plastic surgery center for fillers is that patients can trust that they are in the hands of true experts. Plastic surgeons have to go through years of medical training and education while many of the practitioners in med-spas have only limited qualifications.
Readers can learn more about RHA fillers or any of the other services offered by Beverly Hills Physicians by visiting their website at https://beverlyhillsphysicians.com/ or calling 1-800-670-3602.
