LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® (BHRC), renowned medical spa and wellness center, has recently announced that its newest franchised clinic will be opening in Westlake Village, CA, making this the company's 20th location nationwide. The newest Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is located in the heart of the Westlake Plaza and Center at 968 South Westlake Blvd, Ste 10 Westlake Village, CA 91361. The medical spa is set to open May of 2021.
Known for its advanced techniques and pioneering treatments, BHRC offers affordable, transformational and non-invasive services such as laser treatments, facial treatments, hormone replacement, and injectables. More prodigious treatments include Botox, CoolSculpting, body contouring, hair restoration and regenerative therapy, and so much more.
The new med spa is owned and operated by QingQing Su and Ninglu Sun.
"We are beyond privileged and proud to be part of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center family of medical spas. As a multi-unit operator specializing in franchise and international commerce business, with phenomenal enthusiasm in wellness and rejuvenation, we are excited to grow with the whole BHRC family and expand its footprint --- opening the 20th BHRC center in Westlake Village, with two more lined up in the Valley and Santa Clarita area, and bringing a premier med spa experience of health and beauty to this great market," said co-owner QingQing Su.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has quickly become the go-to medical spa for celebrities such as international model and star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," Joanna Krupa; television and film actor, Dean Cain; former Miss USA; and legendary actress, Morgan Fairchild; former Miss USA; and health and fitness celebrity, Ali Landry; among others.
"It's wonderful having QingQing and Ninglu as part of our BHRC family. We look forward to growing the med spa industry with these innovative women and getting our results-driven treatments spread further throughout the southern California area," said Devin Haman, CEO and Co-founder of BHRC.
The expansion in Westlake Village is part of the brand's overall franchise development plans for this year. Today, there are 19 locations open and operating in five states, with several more in various stages of development across the country.
To book a free consultation and to learn more about Westlake Village's first Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, visit us online at http://www.bhrcenter.com for more information.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has quickly become one of America's fastest growing premier med spa and wellness centers. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® franchisees are experiencing rapid growth and the company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, connect Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, online at https://bhrcenter.com/medspa-franchise/ or by calling 586-907-6404.
ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER
For more than 16 years, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, has been the leader in the aesthetic and wellness industries for their innovative elite health and wellness programs, customizing anti-aging therapies, cutting-edge technologies, and seasoned team of industry professionals. Currently, BHRC has 20+ locations, more under construction, and are operating in key markets including (but not limited to) Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Boca Raton, Chino Hills, Houston, La Jolla, Huntington Beach, and now Westlake Village.
