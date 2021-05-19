LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charmaine Arnaud, NP and Practice Manager of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Los Angeles and her client, Lainie, appeared on the popular syndicated talk show, "The Doctors," on May 4, 2021. They discussed a cutting-edge skin tightening technology, Evoke® by InMode, that Lainie has been receiving from Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® (BHRC), the premier medical spa for health and beauty.
Known for its advanced techniques and pioneering treatments, BHRC offers affordable, transformational and non-invasive services such as laser treatments, facial treatments, skin tightening, hormone replacement, and injectables. More prodigious treatments include Botox, CoolSculpting, body contouring, hair restoration, regenerative therapy, and so much more.
Lainie has been going to Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®'s Los Angeles center for years now. After just 6 weeks of Evoke treatments, the results were undeniable.
As she says on "The Doctors," in a segment where they interview her about the results, "I think I was actually more shocked at how bad I looked before. I was like 'oh my gosh do I really look that bad? But the results were so dramatic."
During the segment, the hosts showed a "before" and "after" photo of Lainie, demonstrating what Evoke treatments can do.
Lainie, long standing patient of BHRC, told the hosts and audience, "I went once a week for six weeks. After about the third or fourth treatment is when I started to notice. And not just myself but people- my friends, were saying 'what did you do? Something's different.' After the sixth treatment when they took my after picture and compared it to my before picture, I was completely shocked."
The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® offers an array of aesthetic and beauty procedures that range from injectables, laser hair removal, facials as well as anti-aging, hormones and wellness treatments. The board-certified, expert staff utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality products for each of the different treatments that deliver visible results.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has quickly become one of America's fastest growing premier med spa and wellness centers. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® franchisees are experiencing rapid growth and the company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, connect Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, online at https://bhrcenter.com/medspa-franchise/ or by calling 586-907-6404.
ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER
For more than 16 years, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, has been the leader in the aesthetic and wellness industries for their innovative elite health and wellness programs, customizing anti-aging therapies, cutting-edge technologies, and seasoned team of industry professionals. Currently, BHRC has 20+ locations, more under construction, and are operating in key markets including (but not limited to) Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Boca Raton, Chino Hills, Houston, La Jolla, Huntington Beach, and now Westlake Village.
