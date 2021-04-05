LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® (BHRC), renown medical spa and wellness center, announced that its newest franchised clinic is now open in Huntington Beach, CA, making this the company's 19th location nationwide. The newest Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is located at 21022 Pacific Coast Hwy #B214 Huntington Beach, CA 92648.
The BHRC Huntington Beach location will feature five treatment rooms, one consultation room and not to mention, a beachfront view from the Pacific City shopping center.
Known for its advanced techniques and pioneering treatments, BHRC offers affordable, transformational and non-invasive services such as laser treatments, facial services, hormone replacement therapies and injectables. Other innovative treatments include Botox®, CoolSculpting®, body contouring, hair restoration and regenerative therapy.
The new med spa is owned and operated by Nicholas and Zachary Samios.
"We are incredibly proud to have opened our second location to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center family of med spas. With the success of our first location in La Jolla, we are eager to bring the same state-of-the-art medical aesthetic services and second-to-none providers to the amazing Huntington Beach market," said co-owner Nick Samios.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has quickly become the go-to medical spa for celebrities such as international model and star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," Joanna Krupa; television and film actor, Dean Cain; former Miss USA; former Miss USA; and health and fitness celebrity, Ali Landry; among others.
"Huntington Beach, CA is the perfect location for our 19th Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. We are proud that our brand continues to grow, and we have operators with proven success thriving in their markets," stated Devin Haman, co-founder and co-CEO of BHRC.
The expansion in Huntington Beach is part of the brand's overall franchise development plans for this year. Today, there are 19 locations open and operating in five states, with several more in various stages of development across the country.
To book a complimentary consultation and to learn more about Huntington Beach's first Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, visit us online at http://www.bhrcenter.com or call 714-823-8743 for more information.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has quickly become one of America's fastest growing premier med spa and wellness centers. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center franchisees are experiencing rapid growth and the company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, connect Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, online at https://bhrcenter.com/medspa-franchise or by calling (586) 907-6404.
ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER
For more than 16 years, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, has been the leader in the aesthetic and wellness industries for their innovative elite health and wellness programs, customizing anti-aging therapies, cutting-edge technologies, and seasoned team of industry professionals. Currently, BHRC has 19 locations and many more currently under construction. Operating in key markets including (but not limited to) Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Boca Raton, Chino Hills, Houston, La Jolla, and now Huntington Beach.
###
Media Contact
Noel McDaniel, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, +1 3104735800, noel@ideationmarketingllc.com
SOURCE Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center