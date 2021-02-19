LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading spine surgeon and motion preservation innovator Dr. Todd H. Lanman, founder of Beverly Hills-based Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, has been recognized as one of Los Angeles Magazine's Top Doctors for 2021.
For his second consecutive year, the accolade has been presented to him to honor his three decades of advancements in spine medicine and total disc replacement in the lumbar and cervical spine.
The distinction is based on an online peer-review survey distributed to certified doctors in Los Angeles. Votes were cast honoring excellence in the field of medicine.
Lanman is a doctor of many firsts in his field, most recently as the first in the U.S. to perform a 3-level cervical artificial disc replacement procedure in a patient in 2019, using the Orthofix M6-C device, and also the first to pioneer a completely new procedure, what he has termed Restorative Motion Surgery.
During the procedure, which is an off-label indication, Dr. Lanman reverses a patient's prior fusions, replacing them with artificial disc devices, restoring them to near or complete motion and movement.
Lanman has presided over the majority of FDA-endorsed clinical trials in the world of motion preservation. In recent years, he has served as lead investigator on the Prestige LP and M6-C, and currently for two ongoing trials for the prodisc SK and Vivo, and Synergy devices.
In addition, he has been named a top doctor by The Los Angeles Times, Hollywood Reporter, and Hemispheres in recent years. He has also been awarded the prestigious title of a 'Leader in Health Care' by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
Dr. Lanman has served as an associate professor at UCLA for two decades, and has published a wide array of peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He serves as a medical educator and expert contributor in the media, and is sought after by patients from around the globe, including celebrities and high-profile business executives. His practice Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute for Spinal Disorders and UCLA Medical Center.
For more information on Dr. Lanman and Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md/
