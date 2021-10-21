SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeWell Recovery, part of the BeWell Network family of Drug and Alcohol Detox and Addiction Treatment Centers, has been included in Newsweek's "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021".
The list highlights highly recommended treatment facilities based on quality, accreditations, and peer testimonials. The list only included the top facilities per state.
"We are humbled to have been chosen among the top 10-15% facilities in the state to join the Newsweek survey," said BeWell Network's CEO, Ted Bender. "We continually strive to deliver exceptional patient care to all that we serve. Above all, BeWell Network is dedicated to the improvement and care of human life, and we are honored to be a part of this esteemed list."
With personalized treatment programs in Los Angeles, Orange County and Santa Barbara, California, BeWell Network, provides trauma-focused mental health and addiction recovery by delivering a personalized approach to treatment across all levels of care. Using a holistic path to wellness, our team strives to help our patients to regain a life worth living filled with meaning, purpose and a sense of true self.
The BeWell team acknowledges a thank you to Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper, for including BeWell Recovery.
For more information on BeWell Recovery or the BeWell Network family of Drug and Alcohol Detox and Addiction Treatment Centers, visit bewellrecovery.com and bewellnetwork.com.
Candice Marshall, Tide Rock Holdings, +1 646-246-0426, cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
