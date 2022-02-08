SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of its milestone year, Beyond Blindness is pleased to announce the 60th Anniversary Gala taking place Saturday, Feb. 26 at Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin. This year's elevated event will honor Beyond Blindness' legacy and its vision of creating a world where all children, no matter their abilities, are equipped to live full and rewarding lives. Joining the agency for the celebration of building bright futures is Paralympic swimmer and advocate for disability equality Becca Meyers, who will share her inspiring journey of overcoming the obstacles of being deaf-blind to win gold.
Dining in the dark, the gala's signature element, will allow guests to personally experience the challenge of vision loss. The evening's other festivities include a blind wine tasting, an opportunity to bid on exciting silent and live auction items, and immersive exhibits that showcase the organization's impactful history and services.
Beyond Blindness also will introduce the Dr. Wilhelm de Nijs Vision Award, named for the organization's Founder and first Executive Director, which honors outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to help people who are blind or visually impaired lead full and rewarding lives.
"We are humbled and proud to be part of the journey of care over the last 60 years for thousands of children with visual impairments and other disabilities, and their families," says Angie Rowe, President and Executive Director of Beyond Blindness. "At the 60th Anniversary Gala, we are looking forward to celebrating these stories of triumph, big and small, as well as our agency's own evolution and expansion to positively impact a wider population of children as they prepare to live their fullest lives."
Proceeds from the 60th Anniversary Gala directly support Beyond Blindness' Early Intervention, Education + Enrichment, and Family Support Services for children with visual impairments and other disabilities. From birth to age 22, children and their families also have access to counseling, licensed social workers, a low vision clinic, inclusive family events, transitional and individualized education plan support, and a comprehensive resource center.
This year marks a celebration of past, present, and future for Beyond Blindness. Established in 1962 in support of adults with visual impairments, the agency has continually embraced innovation and change over the last six decades. A greater emphasis on early intervention was introduced in the 1980s, ensuring children receive support from the moment they are diagnosed to put them on the best path to independence. At the 2021 Vision Beyond Sight gala, Beyond Blindness revealed its new name and brand position with an expanded vision for service that reflects the changing needs of its community. Today, the agency serves more than 300 children with visual impairments and other disabilities, as well as their families, and looks forward to accelerating its growth and impact into the next 60 years and beyond.
The 60th Anniversary Gala is presented by the Thompson Family Foundation (Diamond Sponsor), and made possible by several generous supporters, including Decade Sponsors The Glaukos Charitable Foundation, Wine Country Gift Baskets, the Konopisos Family, OSRX Pharmaceuticals, and Eide Bailly, and Uplifter Sponsors FivePoint and Carol Trapani.
Tickets for the gala are on sale until Feb. 15; individual seats are $275 or $2,500 for a table of 10 (a $2,750 value). For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities as well as Covid-19 safety protocols, visit http://www.beyondblindness.org/special-events/gala.
About Beyond Blindness
Beyond Blindness, formerly Blind Children's Learning Center, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission to empower children with visual impairments and other disabilities to achieve their fullest potential. Areas of service include Early Intervention, Education + Enrichment, and Family Support, which all aim to help children, no matter their abilities, live full and rewarding lives. The Beyond Blindness team embraces a people-first approach and values family, connection, impact, inclusion, stewardship, and optimism. For more information, please visit http://www.beyondblindness.org.
