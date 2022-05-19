Approaching its one-year anniversary, newly launched women-led impact venture capital firm Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV), is building a robust African healthcare portfolio with its third investment in the continent's healthcare sector: CarePoint (formerly Africa Health Holdings).
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Approaching its one-year anniversary, newly launched women-led impact venture capital firm Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV), is building a robust African healthcare portfolio with its third investment in the continent's healthcare sector: contributing to CarePoint's (formerly Africa Health Holdings) $10,000,000 Series B bridge funding round with participation from TRB Advisors, Breyer Capital, among other notable investors.
Although a smaller investor in this round, (Beyond Capital Ventures expects to lead most of the rounds it participates in), BCV was sought out by CarePoint's founder and CEO, Sangu Delle, who encouraged BCV's participation because of its strong brand as an authentic impact investor. Delle specifically solicited BCV's expertise in impact management. "CarePoint was looking for an investor that could augment our team's existing impact management processes," says Delle. "We sought out Beyond Capital Ventures for their impact expertise and have been impressed with the support and guidance from their team thus far to help us build an inclusive business that will transform healthcare outcomes in Africa."
Founded in 2017, CarePoint is a tech-forward healthcare system focused on acquiring and operating healthcare companies across Africa to improve health outcomes. CarePoint comes in to help turn around, modernize and in some cases, build back brands, all while incorporating digitization across its ecosystem. CarePoint planning and execution among the acquisition and transition process is inclusive, dynamic, and data-driven via extensive market research and strong strategic hires.
"We are working with Delle's ESG team to develop an impact reporting framework that aligns with industry best practices, and encouraging the team to incorporate a gender lens through our Equitable Venture structure," says Eva Yazhari, General Partner, BCV, adding, "We completed extensive due diligence on CarePoint and are excited to partner with Delle and his team as they continue to push to radically transform healthcare outcomes across Africa."
Many African countries have a low number of healthcare facilities relative to their populations. Where healthcare facilities do exist, they are often marred by high costs, inadequate data infrastructure, poor funding, and deficiencies in human capital that result in lower quality care.
"With 1.3 billion people, we [Africans] are responsible for 26% of global disease burden and have 3% of global healthcare workers," says Delle. "We intend to solve this crisis by scaling and innovating our healthcare solutions to ensure that every African has access to quality and affordable healthcare."
Through CarePoint's four brands in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya—Carepoint Hospital, Lily Hospital, Rabito Clinic, and Meridian Hospital, respectively— CarePoint employs a hybrid tech-enabled healthcare delivery model with brick-and-mortar facilities conducting a wide range of services from primary care, specialty care, pharmaceutical services, laboratory testing, and surgical procedures supplemented with telehealth offerings. The organization operates through a 'hub and spoke' strategy in which the 'hub' is a specialized secondary/tertiary facility providing advanced medical services while the 'spokes' in its orbit deliver primary and select secondary services, diagnostic services, and after-treatment care.
In addition to BCV's recent investments in Kasha Global (Jan. 2022), the leading femtech retailer in East Africa for high quality, affordable health and personal care products, and Viebeg (Aug. 2021), a healthtech company in Eastern and Central Africa that is disrupting the medical supply industry with service and technology, CarePoint is one of the fastest growing healthcare startups on the African continent.
ABOUT CAREPOINT
CarePoint (formerly Africa Health Holdings) is a tech-forward healthcare system acting as owner and operator that is dedicated to building a dependable and sustainable healthcare ecosystem in Africa. The company operates a chain of healthcare businesses across its three geographies of operation and offers a hybrid delivery model with in-person services supplemented by telemedicine, enabling individuals to receive access to high-quality medical care.
Founder and CEO Sangu Delle has deep expertise in both healthcare and M&A activity. He is the Founder & Chairman of Golden Palm Investments, an Africa-focused diversified holding company from which AHH spun out. He holds an A.B., J.D., and M.B.A. from Harvard College, HLS & HBS, a Masters from Oxford University, and a PhD from the University of Birmingham (U.K.). https://africahealthholdings.com
ABOUT BEYOND CAPITAL VENTURES
Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV) is a women-led, emerging markets venture capital fund catalyzing purpose-driven startups to create superior financial returns, and unlock opportunity for over 1 billion consumers in East Africa and India lacking access to need-to-haves. The Fund has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur.com, and Disrupt Africa. BCV first closed in Q2 2021 and completed its first three investments, with four more IC approved investments entering the portfolio. BCV invests in conscious leaders building businesses to address growing needs in three key sectors: healthcare, agriculture and fintech. Leveraging a 12-year track record, paired with strong advisors and deep post-investment support, BCV offers investors a diversified, de-risked and dynamic emerging markets portfolio. The Beyond Capital Ventures portfolio addresses macro mega trends such as bridging supply chains and technology-assisted solutions. The fund will also pioneer an Equitable Venture structure that provides Series A level founders in the portfolio with a profit share in the GP carry. http://www.beyondcapitalventures.com
