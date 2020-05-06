LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a pioneering Artificial Intelligence software engineering company based in Southern California, today announced the Beyond Limits Coronavirus Dynamic Predictive Model. The new forecasting model has been built to help healthcare and governmental leaders predict the impact of COVID-19 on people, medical facilities, and regional recovery plans. The model enables planners to determine logistical responses at national, state, and county levels, as well as estimate the effects of mobility on infectivity.
In the effort to create the new predictive model, Beyond Limits collaborated with renowned medical experts from around the world combining their knowledge and expertise with advanced AI technology and modeling/programming capabilities from the company's origins at the Caltech Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
"It's our hope that by working together, we can offer useful advancements to the science of COVID-19 predictive modeling," said AJ Abdallat, CEO, Beyond Limits. "Our goal was to apply innovative AI technology and deep medical experience with real-time data analysis to help society manage a very difficult situation."
The dynamic Beyond Limits model leverages COVID-19 case data obtained from a database compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, MD, USA. This database is used to predict resource supply and demand; enabling planners to determine logistical responses at national, state, and county levels. The model predicts infection rates, hospitalization rates, and the percentage of patients that will require ICU, ventilators, ECMO, or dialysis care.
The model also obtains mobility data from Descartes Labs, Inc., Santa Fe, NM, USA; enabling planners to estimate the effects of mobility on infectivity, alongside the ability to factor in potential impacts from changes in stay-at-home policies.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is a pioneering Artificial Intelligence engineering company creating advanced software systems that go beyond conventional AI. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is helping companies solve tough, complex, mission-critical problems and transform their business. The company applies a unique hybrid approach to AI, combining numeric AI techniques like machine learning with knowledge-based reasoning to produce actionable intelligence. Beyond Limits primarily serves industrial customers with advanced AI systems designed to apply human-like reasoning to solve complex problems, reduce risk, increase efficiency, decrease waste, and provide analytical horsepower to accelerate executive and operator decision-making. The company was recently honored by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top AI 100 most innovative artificial intelligence startups.
For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai; https://web.covid.beyond.ai/
Disclaimers
The information in this document is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. It is intended for research purposes only and has not been peer reviewed. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this document is for general information purposes only. Beyond Limits, Inc. makes no representation and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of information contained on or available through this document, and such information is subject to change without notice. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from or through this document with other sources. NEVER DISREGARD PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE OR DELAY SEEKING MEDICAL TREATMENT BECAUSE OF SOMETHING YOU HAVE READ ON OR ACCESSED THROUGH THIS DOCUMENT.
Beyond Limits, Inc. does not recommend, endorse or make any representation about the efficacy, appropriateness or suitability of any of the information from this document. Beyond Limits, Inc. IS NOT RESPONSIBLE NOR LIABLE FOR ANY ADVICE, COURSE OF TREATMENT, DIAGNOSIS OR ANY OTHER INFORMATION, SERVICES OR PRODUCTS THAT YOU OBTAIN THROUGH THIS DOCUMENT.
The models presented, including any predictions, underlying assumptions, or estimates, are intended only for informational purposes, and no data or study related thereto has been tested for efficacy or peer-reviewed. Under no circumstances should any predictions, estimates, or assumptions be regarded as a representation, undertaking, warranty or prediction by Beyond Limits or its employees or agents, with respect to the accuracy thereof. Beyond Limits disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or revise any prediction or estimate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither Beyond Limits, its agents or employees or any data provider shall in any way be liable to you or any third party for any inaccuracies, errors or omissions (regardless of cause) in the content of the models, or for any damages (whether direct or indirect) resulting therefrom.
