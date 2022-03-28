Beyond Therapy for Kids

 GULFPORT, Miss., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Therapy for Kids, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for children, opened an outpatient clinic today at 1423 Magnolia St., Suite D.

The clinic operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and offers in-clinic and telehealth evaluations and visits. To schedule an appointment, call 228-256-6015 or visit beyondtherapykids.com.

Clinic director Robin McCaffery earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

McCaffery is certified in pediatrics and neurodevelopment treatment. Her clinical interests include neurological impairments, early childhood development, pediatric feeding disorders and sensory processing disorder.

Beyond Therapy, which also has clinics in Hattiesburg, Meridian, Ridgeland and Tupelo, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. Another Upstream brand, BenchMark Physical Therapy, opened an outpatient clinic next to the Beyond Therapy's new Gulfport clinic, in Suite F, on March 14.

 

