ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- beyondGREEN biotech, Inc., the extrusion blown film and injection molding bioplastic product manufacturer has partnered with Columbia Packaging Group to manufacturer PHA Straws using Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA in Southern California. Together, the three industry leaders are revolutionizing the market with the first fully Plant-Based Straw that will never get soggy, fall apart, or transfer flavor. Partnered with Columbia Packaging, beyondGREEN will be able to meet nationwide demand for the Nodax PHA Straws which are all manufactured in a stateof-the-art manufacturing facility in Southern California.
Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA based resin is designed for extrusion applications specifically and is produced using Danimer's proprietary reactive extrusion process. The resin is suitable for a range of profile extrusion applications, such as the purpose Columbia and beyondGREEN utilize it for; PHA Straws. Nodax PHA meets TUV Standards for Home and Industrial Compostability as well as for Marine and Soil Biodegradability.
Using Danimer Scientific's proprietary Nodax PHA, the three parties will work to provide the nation with the first ever true Plant-Based, Nodax PHA Straws.
The Final Straw...
beyondGREEN was ecstatic to hear the news that Danimer Scientific received the Innovation Research Grant. beyondGREEN knew their patented sustainable Nodax™ material would be a perfect fit for the new product coming to market in early June. beyondGREEN is excited to see American consumers push for an alternative to harmful plastic straws. Only the paper & metal straws replacing these harmful plastics did not seem to be a complete solution. Paper straws typically start unraveling or get too soggy in drinking beverages. Metal straws are cumbersome to clean and transport. So, what was the answer to the problem conventional plastic straws posed?
Was it possible to create a straw made from a bioplastic that would completely break down in anaerobic and aerobic compostable environments while keeping the integrity and experience of the regular plastic straw? beyondGREEN set out to do just that. beyondGREEN is proud to introduce THE FINAL STRAW. beyondGREEN's PHA straws contain all the integrity and strength of conventional plastic straws without sticking around in the environment. Nodax PHA straws are the first of it's kind. A sustainable 100% plant-based solution that will degrade and break down into nutrients for the earth in all compost settings.
What is the difference between PHA and conventional plastic?
The difference between PHA and conventional plastics is simple, one hurts the environment, and the other does not. Danimer Scientific's Nodax™ (PHA) material will degrade when bacteria are present. (source). The bacteria present in soil, freshwater, marine environments, and both aerobic/anaerobic composting environments (whether home or industrial) are sufficient in breaking down PHA straws completely.
This is the replacement for harmful single-use plastic straws society has been looking for. beyondGREEN's PHA straws do not harm the environment, rather the straws provide soil with nutrient rich vitamins and minerals when broken down, giving back to life itself, instead of adding towards conventional single-use plastic pollution. PHA is a true game changer for single-use items in the plastics industry. Never has there existed a single-use straw with the strength of conventional plastics that biodegrades back into the Earth. Even if the PHA straws are not disposed of correctly using the proper waste channels, they will decompose and return to the soil from which the PHA straws came from. A 100% Plant-Based alternative with the convenience and ease of regular plastic.
A product like that must be expensive, right?
Maybe the best and most special part of this sustainable plant-based straw to the consumer will be its price point. At beyondGREEN our PHA straws will sell at only around five cents per straw. Think of it as a small tip to Mother Earth. Choosing sustainable PHA straw over conventional plastic counterpart can help reduce pollution. PHA straws will soon become a staple in the home and business experience. The world is looking for a solution to harmful single-use plastics. With Columbia Packing Group & Danimer Scientific's Nodax material. beyondGREEN aims to fix the original plastic straw, the paper straw, and the metal straws issues with one plant-based sustainable alternative.
