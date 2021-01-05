Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between EyeCare Associates of East Texas (ECA) and EyeCare Partners (ECP) resulting in the addition of ECA’s four Texas clinics to ECP’s national network of full-scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices, and launching ECP’s expanded presence in Texas. BGL’s Healthcare & Life Sciences team served as the exclusive financial advisor to ECA in the transaction.