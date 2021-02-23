LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) today announced the appointment of Anna Bullard as Vice President of Government Relations. In her role, Anna will lead advocacy efforts that reflect the needs of clinicians and patients nationally. Most notably, Anna will be responsible for advancing efforts that drive increased nationwide access to quality ABA therapy services. For Bullard, BHCOE's mission is deeply personal. Anna joins BHCOE from The Halifax Group's ChanceLight Behavioral Health, where she spent nearly a decade overseeing the organization's advocacy and legislative efforts, most notably passing Georgia's autism insurance mandate, Ava's Law, named after her daughter Ava.
"Anna's drive to ensure access to quality ABA therapy for parents nationwide is contagious," says Chief Executive Officer Sara Gershfeld Litvak. "Her larger-than-life accomplishments and her breadth of knowledge make her a perfect fit for BHCOE. The fact that Georgia has an autism mandate is a testament to Anna's persistence and ability to build a coalition; the fact that families in Georgia can actually access autism treatment is a testament to Anna's brilliance, persuasive power, and grit. She is a fearless advocate and her extensive experience working with state and federal policymakers will help further our organization's mission of a world where everyone has equal opportunity to access excellent person-centered behavioral health."
Beyond Georgia, Anna has worked to expand access to ABA in some of the most challenging states, honing in on unique and complex regulatory issues and then creating the political will to remove barriers to access without diluting treatment quality.
"My experience with my child has given me a lens into the importance of access to care, and more importantly, the access to quality care," she remarks. "I want to ensure that children receiving ABA therapy continue getting the services they so desperately need. BHCOE's efforts to protect patients and establish standards and quality benchmarks touches all stakeholders in this important and rapidly evolving behavioral health space. I'm excited to play an important part in this unprecedented work to elevate care delivery for individuals with autism."
About BHCOE
Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® (BHCOE®) is an international accrediting body created to meet accreditation needs specific to behavior analysis delivery. BHCOE transforms person-centered behavioral health by advancing measurement science, establishing performance-based standards, increasing access to quality care, and leading community collaboration. To learn more about BHCOE, visit http://www.bhcoe.org.
