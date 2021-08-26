RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kings Garden, Inc. announced today that its litigation against Cannafornia and Cannafornia Executive Paul King continues to spawn follow on lawsuits. Most recently, on August 23, 2021, Big Hugs Holdings Inc. ("Big Hugs") petitioned the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Canada to remove Cannafornia Holdings Inc.'s CEO Paul King from his role as Director and Officer of the Board of Big Hugs. The request to remove King from his role on the Board comes after multiple lawsuits and investigations have been filed against the executive and his businesses. Based on the lawsuit, Big Hugs appears to be at risk of losing its Cannabis license(s), without which the viability of the enterprise is placed into question. This latest case against Paul King was filed by the Whitelaw Twining Law Corporation in the Supreme Court of British Columbia Vancouver Registry and is styled 1179431 BC LTD. Vs. Paul King and Big Hugs Holdings Inc.
