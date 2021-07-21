LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 14 article on Forbes reports on the rising popularity of plastic surgery according to a 2019 report published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, or ISAPS. Of the countries with publicly available data Brazil, the United States, and Mexico saw the highest number of procedures. Breast augmentation was the most popular choice, followed by liposuction and eyelid surgery. Most notably, the article notes that plastic surgery procedures jumped by approximately 20 percent from 2015 to 2019, though women still account for nearly 90 percent of all procedures. Los Angeles-based health and beauty group Beverly Hills Physicians says the rise can likely be credited to the ongoing normalization of plastic surgery in mainstream culture.
The medical group says this normalization likely comes down to the fact that plastic surgery simply offers another way for people to realize their best self, comparing the practice to visiting a beauty salon. It adds that people from all walks of life are realizing that these procedures can help anyone and not just performers or the very wealthy. Beverly Hills Physicians says above all, plastic surgery can allow patients to achieve the appearance they desire, boosting confidence and paving the way for achieving personal and career goals.
The group says for many patients, plastic surgery also offers a way to fight aging and the long-term physical toll of aging, stress, and major life events such as pregnancy and parenting. Beverly Hills Physicians offers a mommy makeover an example: a mother who wants to return to something more like her pre-pregnancy body can opt for a collection of procedures all intended to reverse some of the least flattering impacts of motherhood. While many different procedures can be included, the medical group notes that breast augmentation, liposuction, and a tummy tuck tend to be the most common. Together, these procedures can reverse such problems as sagging breasts and improve the contour in problem areas like the hips, thighs, and abdomen.
The group says that the effects of such a comprehensive set of procedures can be dramatic, with the benefits reaching well beyond the expected physical changes. It says that women who undergo a mommy makeover set of procedures typically report that they feel younger, sexier, and naturally more confident. Ultimately, Beverly Hills Physicians says that these more internal benefits often tend to be the biggest reward of plastic surgery, regardless of the selected procedure.
