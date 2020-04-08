VANCOUVER, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BiKube®, A Canadian start-up has created a new type of mobility aid to enable people with reduced mobility to stay active at home.
In North America, more than 18 million people live with limited mobility due to accidents, disease or the aging process. Existing mobility devices do not provide the support needed to stay active and able to perform domestic tasks at home.
"After experiencing months of reduced mobility, I realized how challenging even the most basic tasks are." Jean-Pierre (JP) Berger, CEO of BiKube®said.
This inspired the creation of the BiKube® a mobility device with a sleek design that supports good posture, alleviates the stress on hips, knees, and ankles. It has a small footprint for tight spaces. Most importantly, it will let the user be hands-free to perform domestic tasks at home. This device is specifically designed to fill the gap between canes and walkers and allow mobility while staying at home.
The BiKube® is the result of many years of research.
- Hands-free: The BiKube® allows you to move around in a seated or standing position by steering with your feet.
- Adjustable seat: Transferring from a low seated position to a higher seated position to head to the kitchen has never been so easy.
- Compact and easy to maneuver: Get around in small spaces (powder rooms, hallway, bathroom, etc.). Swing around or walk easily through narrow doors.
- Safe & Stable: Experience safe autonomy and freedom of movement thanks to its wide base and sturdy frame.
- Maintain Eye Contact: Stay social, stand straight and maintain eye contact.
Occupational therapists, Physios and Rehab centers are excited about this new device that is now available to them, while current customers are enjoying their newfound freedom and a much-improved quality of life.
About BiKube®: BiKube® is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Jean-Pierre Berger a CEO of a tech company incorporated the company in November 2017, after a serious motorcycle accident that directly impacted his mobility. BiKube's mission is to provide people who are experiencing mobility issues with new solutions that enable them to stay active, independent and inspired.