NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 46.83 million is expected in the biliary stents market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biliary stents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biliary Stents Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Metal Stents
- Plastic Stents
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the biliary stents market in the healthcare supplies industry include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Biliary Stents Market size
- Biliary Stents Market trends
- Biliary Stents Market industry analysis
The biliary stents market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing target population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with biliary stents will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biliary stents market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market - Global bioabsorbable stents market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biliary stents market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biliary stents market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biliary stents market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biliary stents market vendors
