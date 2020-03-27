WASHINGTON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today the Alliance launched the I do my part campaign to combat COVID-19. What we each do during this crisis makes a difference. We need to give individuals and families tools to help them through these coming weeks," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance), the nation's leading health advocacy group.
The National Alliance for Hispanic Health developed resources in English and Spanish that can be downloaded for free (www.healthyamericas.org) and used with all communities. To launch the effort the Alliance and their community-based organization members, that serve 15 million people annually, took to social media with the English and Spanish infographic messages campaign.
"Many people are having difficulty staying at home and yet to support each other that is what we have to do. We can each do our part and that is the message of each of these infographics. It is extremely important that if you are feeling overwhelmed that you take small steps to get through each day. If we each do our part, together we will make it through this," concluded Dr. Delgado
To download the I do my part social media infographics and other COVID-19 information, go to healthyamericas.org, or for Spanish language materials go to nuestrasalud.org for free health information and to search for community health centers in your area.
About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance) — The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us www.healthyamericas.org