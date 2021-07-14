HOUSTON, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Burns has joined the CBD Health Club as a Distributor for its triple strength Pain Relief CBD products for wholesale and retail customers in the Austin area. Specifically, Bill will be focusing on the following neighborhoods: Westlake-West Rim, Barton Creek, Old West Austin, West Lake Highlands and Balcones Park. Bill is a graduate of The University of Texas in Austin and has been a real estate broker in Austin for the last forty years.
Mike Burns, CBD Health Club Founder, says "Bill brings a world of sales and marketing talent to the CBD Health Club. He has bought and sold real estate in Austin for the last forty years and he ran his own homemade chili company that won several awards at chili cookoffs in the area." Bill is a big proponent of the triple strength, 1500mg CBD Freeze Roll On and the 1500mg CBD Rejuvenating Pain Cream, having used them for his aches and pains from running 10K races, national senior swimming meets and bicycling through the hills of Austin. You can reach Bill at 512-626-0494 or billburnsre@yahoo.com.
The CBD Health Club is a brand of Gulf Coast Extractions, LLC, of Houston, Texas. The mission of the CBD Health Club is to provide outstanding pain and anxiety relief CBD products to seniors and their pets. The Club sells its products through Independent Distributors around the country, Pain Clinics, and through its E-commerce website, http://www.CBDHealthClub.com. You can reach Mike at 713-927-7501 or mikeb@nwpros.com.
