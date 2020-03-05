DUBLIN, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Sensor Market by Type, (Images Sensor, Position Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometers), End-Users, Technology, (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight, Ultrasound, and Others), Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 10.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.9%.
Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increased demand for medical imaging solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the 3D sensor industry.
Image sensor to hold the largest size of the 3D sensor market during the forecast period
The market for image sensor type is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. There are three types of image sensors - CMOS 3D, 3D electro-optical, and 3D time-of-flight. The increasing adoption of smartphones and cameras has enabled the growth of the CMOS 3D sensors market owing to their use in these devices as well as other consumer electronics. Many upcoming smartphones are expected to have 3D sensors in them.
Time-of-Flight technology to hold the largest share of the 3D sensor market in 2020
Time-of-flight technology-based 3D sensors are expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. 3D sensors based on the time-of-flight technology are used in 3D modeling and mapping by illuminating the target area with modulated infrared light. This technology involves measuring the time taken by the light to travel to the target and returning to the sensor.
North America to dominate the global 3D sensor market in 2020
North America would dominate the 3D sensor industry in 2020. The rising demand for 3D sensors in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance end-use industries is expected to support the market growth in North America. The presence of prominent system suppliers and sensor manufacturers make North America one of the most potential markets for 3D sensors.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the 3D sensor market space.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study objectives
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Scope of the study
1.3.1 Markets covered
1.3.2 Geographic scope
1.3.3 Years considered for the study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Secondary and primary research
2.1.1.1 Key industry insights
2.1.2 Secondary data
2.1.2.1 List of major secondary sources
2.1.2.2 Key data from secondary sources
2.1.3 Primary data
2.1.3.1 Primary interviews with experts
2.1.3.2 Breakdown of primaries
2.1.3.3 Key data from primary sources
2.2 Market size estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-up approach
2.2.2 Top-down approach
2.3 Market breakdown and data triangulation
2.4 Research assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive opportunities in 3D sensor market
4.2 Market, by type
4.3 Market, by technology
4.4 Market, by application
4.5 Market, by connectivity
4.6 Market, by geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value chain analysis
6 3D Sensor Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Image sensors
6.2.1 CMOS 3D Image Sensors
6.2.2 3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors
6.2.3 3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor
6.3 Position sensors
6.4 Accelerometer sensor
6.5 Others (Fingerprint sensors and other technologies)
7 3D Sensor Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Structured Light
7.3 Time of Flight
7.4 Stereoscopic vision
7.5 Ultrasound
7.6 Others (Infrared sensing, electric field and other technologies)
8 3D Sensor Market, By Application
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.1.1 Smartphone
8.1.2 Laptop
8.1.3 Tablets
8.1.4 Others
8.2 Healthcare
8.3 Aerospace & Defense
8.4 Industrial automation
8.5 Robotics
8.6 Entertainment
8.7 Automotive
8.8 Security & Surveillance
8.9 Others
9 3D Sensor Market, By Application
9.1 Wired
9.2 Wireless
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Rest of the world
10.5.1 South America
10.5.2 Middle East
10.5.3 Africa
11 Competitve Landscape
11.1 Market Ranking Analysis: 3D Sensor Market
11.2 Company Ranking Analysis
11.2.1 Visionary leaders
11.2.2 Dynamic differentiators
11.2.3 Innovators
11.2.4 Emerging companies
11.3 Competitive benchmarking
11.3.1 Strength of product portfolio (25 Companies)
11.3.2 Business strategy excellence (25) companies
11.4 Competitive scenario
11.4.1 Expansions
11.4.2 Product launches and developments
11.4.3 Acquisitions
11.4.4 Partnerships, collaborations, alliances, and joint ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key players
12.1.1 Infineon technologies
12.1.2 Microchip technology
12.1.3 Omnivision
12.1.4 Qualcomm
12.1.5 Sony
12.1.6 Samsung
12.1.7 Cognex corporation
12.1.8 IFM Electronic
12.1.9 Keyence
12.1.10 LMI Technologies
12.2 Other key players
12.2.1 PMD Technologies
12.2.2 Occiptal
12.2.3 Microsoft
12.2.4 Leuze Electronic
12.2.5 ASUStek
12.2.6 Finisar
12.2.7 Melexis
12.2.8 Qualcomm
12.2.9 Panasonic
12.2.10 Intel Corporation
