- Data from the Phase 3 BE SURE study demonstrated that patients treated with investigational IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor bimekizumab achieved significantly higher PASI 90 and PASI 100 skin clearance rates, compared to Humira® (adalimumab), at week 16, which were maintained up to one year with both four and eight week dosing - Skin clearance rates rapidly increased in patients who switched from adalimumab to bimekizumab at week 24, with response rates at week 56 comparable to patients treated with bimekizumab throughout the study