- The Phase 3b BE RADIANT study met its primary endpoint and all ranked secondary endpoints - Bimekizumab demonstrated superiority to Cosentyx® (secukinumab) for PASI 100 at week 16 and PASI 100 at week 48, with no new safety signals observed for bimekizumab - These positive results confirm the speed, depth and durability of response seen with bimekizumab in three previous Phase 3 studies, and reinforce the importance of selectively inhibiting IL-17F, in addition to IL-17A