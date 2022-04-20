Binah.ai's technology allows for providers to break away from the challenges of device distribution through Datos Health's automated assisted self-care platform
TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership with Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation.
The Datos Health platform will leverage Binah.ai's award winning technology, which provides video-based, real-time health data, including blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, sympathetic stress, parasympathetic activity, and pulse-respiration quotient (PRQ). The vitals can be extracted from a patient by simply looking into a smartphone, laptop or tablet camera, for less than 60 seconds. With Datos Health's fully customizable drag and drop Design Studio, vital sign measurements can be seamlessly integrated into any remote care pathway and paired with patient reported outcomes (PROs), giving providers a comprehensive view of patient health along with all the communication tools needed to intervene and engage when needed.
With the integration of Binah.ai's technology, health providers now have a unique advantage to measure patient vital signs remotely, no matter their location or time, empowering a larger patient population to benefit from all that remote care has to offer-enhancing decision-making and patient experience alike. In addition, the logistical challenges of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices are eliminated. Personalized care can be provided without any requirement for the patient or provider to purchase or distribute wearables or other devices, enabling ease of use from the comfort of the user's home. Patient health data will automatically be saved and accessible through personal electronic medical record (EMR) for care providers' review of an individual's measurements history and trends, to enhance preventive care and help address health issues in real-time.
"We are thrilled to partner with Datos Health, a leading player in the remote care and patient monitoring arena. Leveraging their outstanding platform, we can now jointly offer a powerful and effective RPM tool, for the great benefit of both carers and patients alike," said David Maman, CEO and Co-founder of Binah.ai. "Our joint RPM solution allows health providers to step into the future of healthcare, through the seamless ease of use and effectiveness, proving an indispensable tool."
Giving patients the freedom to use any camera-enabled device of their choosing and providing them with automated assisted self-care through Datos Health's CareApps will foster patient adherence, improve outcomes and decrease hospital admissions. The integration between Datos Health and Binah.ai replaces the need for patients to rely on several different devices to collect important vitals for their care teams as they can now be gathered quickly and simultaneously-all from one device. Care teams receive accurate patient data to determine if intervention is needed, titrate medications, closely manage symptoms, and personalize care plans in real-time-finally being able to harness the full potential of remote care.
"This partnership will further deepen our commitment to providing clinicians with the tools they need to practice medicine the way they see fit," said Uri Bettesh, CEO and Founder Datos Health. "Our platform's open framework lends itself to endless integration options and enables us to seamlessly integrate with the award-winning technology company, Binah.ai. We know that vitals monitoring is an important component of remote care and together, we want to make this data more easily accessible," continued Bettesh. "Pairing this data along with our platform's automated assisted self-care capabilities will revolutionize care delivery."
The solution is not a medical device and should be considered as a self-assessment tool only.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's software-only, video-based Health Data Platform is the next stage in the evolution of health and wellness monitoring. By eliminating the need for wearables and dedicated hardware devices and transforming smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools, Binah.ai is enabling healthcare, insurance and wellness industries worldwide to access an extensive range of health parameters, just by having users look into their device's camera. Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.
About Datos Health
Datos Health replaces today's rigid, pre-built, remote patient monitoring solutions with one powerful open platform. Providers now have unlimited freedom to implement and customize any digital care programs they choose. The flexible design studio allows doctors to fine-tune care workflows to their needs and protocols, either creating remote care programs from scratch or by leveraging existing protocols from leading healthcare organizations. These workflows are then instantly transformed into device-agnostic patient CareApps, empowering patients to manage parts of their care journey themselves. Assisted self-care is now an automated reality for patients and providers alike. No limitations. Pure possibility. Datos Health – Your care, your way.
