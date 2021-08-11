TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its technology's capability to provide heart rate variability (HRV) R-R interval (RRi) raw data remotely via a smartphone or laptop camera.
HRV is a measure of the variation in time between each heartbeat, responsible for regulating heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, digestion, and more. The ability to measure HRV can serve as an indicator of health issues, mainly of the cardiovascular system.
The capability is the technology's most recent feature, making it easier for companies developing wellness applications to provide solutions that deliver insights based on HRV, data that required a wearable to extract until today. By using Binah.ai's video-based technology, organizations can reduce operational costs and improve customer experience and productivity, in addition to enhancing efficiencies across the entire customer lifecycle.
"We continue to explore new ways that Binah.ai's technology can be tailored to meet the unique needs of companies needing HRV data to develop custom applications, without the need for wearables,'' said David Maman, Binah.ai co-founder and CEO. "Offering HRV RRi data, on top of HRV SDNN that Binah.ai already provides, allows us to not only live out our mission of making healthcare more tangible – no matter the location – but also provide raw data access to organizations that wish to take advantage of additional HRV parameters."
To test the accuracy for its RRi extraction, Binah.ai has conducted trials comparing results with Polar H10 chest strap – which is considered the gold standard in heart rate and HRV extraction – with similar results.
Binah.ai's award-winning technology leverages a unique mix of AI, signal processing and machine vision capabilities to measures a wide range of vital signs in addition to HRV, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, and mental stress – within seconds – on devices including smartphones, tablets or personal computers. Removing the need for wearables, the technology delivers vital signs monitoring for any adult, regardless of gender and skin color, by analyzing video signals from a selected skin region of a human face.
Organizations interested in using Binah.ai's technology can easily integrate Binah SDK into their own solution and have access to the HRV RRi data.
For more information, please visit Binah.ai's website or email info@binah.ai.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's award-winning technology delivers on the company's vision and mission to allow for basic and universally accessible health and wellness services for everyone, anywhere. We are helping to define and shape the future of digital healthcare and wellness by providing a video-based, easy-to-use vital signs monitoring tool, delivered with medical-grade accuracy. Binah.ai's proven app has countless use cases that span fields including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, primary care, personal and corporate wellness, preventive medicine, virtual trials, nursing homes, insurance, in-car wellness and many more. Our technology is built by our unique team of mathematicians, physicists and biotechnology scientists and delivered directly to the doorstep of future-focused companies. These modern, innovative companies understand that the latest technologies and connected services are the roadmap to personalized, streamlined, and universally accessible health services that empower both organizations, as well as personal users.
Binah.ai was recently awarded the CES 2020 Innovation Award, the NTT Data Grand Champion at the 10th Open Innovation International Contest 2020 and was recognized as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's AI Core Technologies 2019 report.
For more information on Binah.ai, please visit Binah.ai's website.
