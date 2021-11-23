NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio decontamination market is poised to grow by USD 46.55 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., JCE Biotechnology SAS, Noxilizer Inc., STERIS Plc., TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The surge in the volume of surgical procedures on a global scale will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Geographical Landscape
North America will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions. Therefore, the Bio Decontamination Market in this territory is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for bio decontamination in this region. The increasing demand for surgical treatments will facilitate the bio decontamination market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Equipment
- Services
- Consumables
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bio decontamination market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies increasing demand for surgical treatments as one of the key trends of the bio decontamination market.
Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Bio Decontamination Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bio Decontamination Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bio decontamination market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bio decontamination market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bio decontamination market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio decontamination market vendors
Bio Decontamination Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 46.55 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.54
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., JCE Biotechnology SAS, Noxilizer Inc., STERIS Plc., TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ClorDiSys Solutions Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Fedegari Autoclavi Spa
- Howorth Air Technology Ltd.
- JCE Biotechnology SAS
- Noxilizer Inc.
- STERIS Plc.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.
- Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
