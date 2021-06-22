NEEDHAM, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has just released the final agenda for the 20th anniversary event—taking place virtually and in-person on September 20-22, 2021 in Boston, Mass.—featuring a comprehensive list of 180+ biopharma executives along with other industry experts.
Bio-IT World Conference & Expo will return this year to Boston, Mass., once again bringing a diverse lineup of speakers and an expo with leading solution providers to its new venue, the Sheraton Boston. The hybrid format also features a virtual platform that provides an option for biopharma leaders from around the world to engage with their peers and expert thought leaders safely and conveniently.
"Bio-IT World continues taking a leadership role to keep our life science community connected. We are investing in technology to ensure you stay connected with others whether you attend in-person or virtually. We are grateful for the support of our community during the past year as we pivoted from an in-person meeting in 2019, to a 100% virtual meeting in 2020, and now to a hybrid format for 2021. We are excited to see you at our new venue in Boston and look forward to hearing the latest research, science, and solutions," said Bio-IT World Executive Event Director, Cindy Crowninshield.
Biopharma executives who will be sharing their thought leadership this September include:
- Ahsan Huda, PhD, Senior Director, Data Science, Pfizer. Inc.
- Alan Andryc, Associate Director, Observational Health Data Analytics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Inc.
- Alan Rogerson, Principal Scientist, Research and Early Development Informatics, Roche Products Ltd.
- Albert Wang, MS, Senior Director, IT for Translational Medicine & Informatics & Predictive Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Aleksandar Stojmirovic PhD, Associate Scientific Director, Data Science, Janssen Research & Development, LLC
- Alex Weigel, PhD, Head of Scientific Solution Engineering & Architecture, Roche
- Anastasia Christianson, Vice President, R&D Business Technology, Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Andreas Steinbacher, PhD, Lead Discovery Informatics Data Management, Roche pRED Informatics
- Bethany F Hyde, Data Scientist, Data Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Bing-Yuan Chen, PhD, Lead Informatics Analyst, DevSci Informatics, Genentech, Inc.
- Bryn Roberts, PhD, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Data Services, Roche
- Celine Han, Senior Scientist & Computational Biologist, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Christian Blumenroehr, PhD, Principal Scientist, Research Informatics, Roche pRED
- Christophe Chabbert, PhD, Senior Scientist, Data Integration and ML Ops, Roche
- Clair Blacketer, Associate Director, Janssen
- Daniel Butnaru, PhD, Research Architect, Roche Diagnostics GmbH
- David Herzig, Senior Scientist, Roche Pharma
- Erik Koenig, Director, Insights and Analytics, Takeda Data Sciences Institute, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Felipe Albrecht, PhD, Senior Scientist, Pharma Research and Early Development Informatics, Roche
- Gerard Randolph, Project Leader, Pharma Research & Early Development Informatics, Roche
- Govinda R Bhisetti, PhD, Principal Investigator & Head, Computational Chemistry, Biogen
- Helen Li, Head, IT, Lilly Biotechnology Center, Eli Lilly & Co.
- Holly Soares, PhD, Vice President & Head, Precision Medicine, Pfizer Inc.
- Jay Bergeron, Director, Translational Research Business Technologies, Pfizer
- Jay Randazzo, Digital Service Owner, Large Molecule Research, Sanofi
- Jenny Ghith, Global Scientific Publications and Innovations Director, Pfizer Oncology, Pfizer
- Joerg Degen, PhD, Global Head, Early Development Informatics, Roche Pharma
- John Boles, Business Technology Leader, Janssen Biotherapeutics
- Jordan Brayanov, PhD, Lead, R&D Digital Strategy, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Ketan Paranjape, Vice President, Commercial Business Operations, Roche Diagnostics
- Krista McKee, Head, Insights & Analytics, Takeda R&D Data Sciences Institute, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Lihua Yu, PhD, President and Chief Data Science Officer, H3 Biomedicine, Inc.
- Lijuan Li, Senior Staff Engineer (CMC) in Process Modeling, Process Strategy and Development Support, Takeda
- Magdalena Wienken, PhD, Strategy Manager, Digital Tissue Diagnostic, AstraZeneca GmbH
- Meghan Raman, Director, IT - Biometrics & Data Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Monica Wang, PhD, Principal Technology Lead, Scientific Informatics, Takeda
- Pablo Cingolani, PhD, Principal Scientist, Next Generation Sequencing & AI, AstraZeneca
- Pedro Ivo Guimaraes, PhD, Scientist and Product Manager, Roche
- Philip Ross, PhD, Director, Clinical Data Utilization, Knowledge Science Research, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Prasanna Rao, Head, AI & Data Science, Data Monitoring and Management, Clinical Sciences and Operations, Global Product Development, Pfizer Inc.
- Quan Yang, PhD, Executive Director Research & Pre-clinical Development IT, Information Systems & Technology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Raj Nimmagadda, Global Head, R&D Data Office, R&D Digital and Data Sciences, Sanofi US
- Ramesh V. Durvasula, PhD, Vice President & Information Officer, Research Labs, Eli Lilly & Co.
- Richard Bishop, Executive Director, Research & Early Delivery (R&ED) Digital Delivery, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Robert Hayden, Enterprise Architect, Amgen
- Sabine Schefzick Jalaie, PhD, Director Advanced Analytics Platform, Science & Clinical Analytics & Analytic Innovation, Pfizer Inc.
- Santha Ramakrishnan, PhD, Global Data Governance Lead, Sanofi
- Sebastian Scharf, PhD, Data Scientist, Roche Pharma
- Srikanth Ramakrishnan, Director, Intelligent Automation & Analytics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals R&D IT
- Srinivasan Sadanandhamurthy, Director IT Digital and Data Engineering, Information Systems & Technology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Timothy J. Schultz, PhD, Principal Scientist, Data Science, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Tom Defay, Deputy Head, Diagnostic Strategy and Development, Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Tom Plasterer, PhD, Director, Bioinformatics, Data Science & AI, Biopharmaceutical R&D, AstraZeneca
- Vikas Patel, Executive Director, IT Engineering, Research Labs, Merck & Co.
- Weiwei Schultz, PhD, Senior Data Scientist, Immunology Biomarker, Janssen R&D LLC
- Xiong Sean Liu, PhD, Director, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Novartis
- Ye Jin Jenna Eun, PhD, Principal Data Scientist, Commercial Data Science, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D
