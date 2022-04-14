Bio-IT World, the premier event showcasing applications of IT and informatics to biomedical research and the drug discovery enterprise, proudly announces its keynote speakers for its 20th conference and expo, to be held May 3-5 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.
NEEDHAM, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, which unites more than 2,500 professionals in-person and virtually from life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare and information technology from more than 30 countries, provides an ideal venue for professionals to share information and discuss enabling technologies that are driving biomedical research and the drug development process.
Headlining this year's event is a lineup of individuals whose research and application in wrangling biology's big data, advancing biomedical research through the largest sequencing project for population genetics, accessing and securing the data that drives breakthroughs, and spotting trends that support data-intensive science have established them as ground-breaking pioneers in their fields.
"We're excited to have another formidable slate of keynote speakers for this year's 20th anniversary conference," said Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director for Bio-IT World. "Our keynotes and other presenters will provide compelling talks on new trends in data generation, knowledge management, and information technology in life sciences and drug development, including best practice case studies and joint partner presentations relevant to the technologies, research, and regulatory issues of life science, pharmaceutical, clinical and IT professionals."
The schedule of plenary keynote presentations for the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is as follows:
Tuesday, May 3, 4:00 – 5:45 PM
Ask What IT Can Do for Bio...and What Bio Can Do for IT
Presented by: George M. Church, PhD, Robert Winthrop Professor, Genetics, Harvard Medical School
Wednesday, May 4, 8:00 – 9:30 AM
Accessing and Securing the Data that Drives Breakthroughs
Presented by: Rachana Ananthakrishnan, Executive Director, Globus, University of Chicago
Ari E. Berman, PhD, CEO, BioTeam, Inc.
Jonathan C. Silverstein, Chief Research Informatics Officer & Professor, Biomedical Informatics, University of Pittsburgh
Rebecca F. Rosen, PhD, Director, Office of Data Science and Sharing, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health
Thursday, May 5, 8:00 – 9:30 AM
Leveraging Large-Scale Human Data to Advance and Accelerate Drug Discovery
Presented by: Shankar Subramaniam, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Bioengineering; Professor of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Nanotechnology; Adjunct Professor of Cellular & Molecular Medicine, University of California at San Diego
Thursday, May 5 2:35 – 4:10 PM
Trends from the Trenches
Presented by: Chris Dagdigian, Senior Director, BioTeam, Inc.
Matthew Trunnell, Data Commoner
Adam Kraut, Director Infrastructure & Cloud Architecture, BioTeam, Inc.
Anna Sowa, PhD, Senior Scientific Consultant, BioTeam, Inc.
Michelle Bayly, PhD, Senior Scientific Consultant, BioTeam, Inc.
Beyond the keynotes, the conference & expo is packed full with 12 unique tracks, workshops, a Hackathon, a FAIR Data Symposium, Awards Programs, exhibit hall of 100+ leading technology service providers, and networking receptions and activities. More information about the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is available on the Web at https://www.bio-itworldexpo.com/. To register for the event, please visit https://register.healthtech.com/reg/bit.
About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo
For over 20 years, the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the field of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare from around the world.
About Cambridge Healthtech Institute
Cambridge Healthtech Institute – Your Life Science Network
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic organizations. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett Educational Services, Cambridge Meeting Planners and Healthtech Publishing, which includes publications such as Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News, and Diagnostics World, as well as numerous e-newsletters.
Founded in 1992, Cambridge Healthtech Institute strives to develop quality information sources that provide valuable new insights and competing points of view while offering balanced coverage of the latest developments. Basic research related to commercial implications is covered, with a heavy emphasis placed on end-user insights into new products and technology as well as coverage on the strategy behind the business. The executive team has a combined 170+ years of experience and drives the CHI portfolio to deliver cutting-edge information and the most up-to-date research.
